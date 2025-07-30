Image Credit : Getty

Main Event Mix-Ups and Title Scene Shake-Ups

Originally, WrestleMania was to feature a highly anticipated singles showdown between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, a first for WWE’s biggest stage. Before plans could become reality, CM Punk was incorporated, creating a heated triple-threat main event for Night 1 with compelling story history among all three men.

On the women’s side, Nia Jax and Jade Cargill were initially the penciled-in title bout, assuming a Royal Rumble victory for Cargill. However, an injury sidelined Cargill, leading to Naomi entering the story, and ultimately, Tiffany Stratton cashing in her Money in the Bank contract to defeat Nia Jax for the championship. Charlotte Flair then pivoted to challenge Stratton after her Royal Rumble win, changing the complexion of the women’s title picture.

Fans had also anticipated Rhea Ripley finally facing Bianca Belair in singles action at WrestleMania. Nonetheless, Iyo Sky’s momentum forced WWE to shift gears: she defeated Ripley for the Women’s World Title pre-Mania, turning the Mania bout into a show-stealing triple threat.

CM Punk was also originally positioned as the Royal Rumble winner, set to dethrone Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. WWE altered course, crowning Jey Uso the Rumble victor and new champion after a memorable clash with Gunther. CM Punk, instead, had his hands full with the Rollins and Reigns storyline.

One of the few title matches to largely survive the planning changes was the much-hyped Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship. In the buildup, Cena’s heel turn was solidified by Travis Scott’s interference, helping him capture the championship over Rhodes—though Scott had been slated for a different role earlier in the creative process.

Ultimately, WrestleMania 41 was molded by multiple creative pivots, last-minute injuries, and surprise storyline insertions. What fans saw in April 2025 was the product of a constantly evolving narrative, ensuring an unpredictable and memorable Showcase of the Immortals.