Image Credit : Getty

Drew McIntyre's WWE run has cooled down significantly. His last televised appearance came on May 24 during Saturday Night's Main Event, where he lost a Steel Cage match to Damian Priest. That followed his WrestleMania XL defeat for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Since that loss, McIntyre hasn’t been placed in any title contention, a stark contrast to his previous main-event stature. For someone with his credibility and fan following, not featuring him in the title picture post-WrestleMania feels like a major oversight.