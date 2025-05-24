4 WWE Women Who Could Challenge Tiffany Stratton Next
Tiffany Stratton's WWE Women's Championship reign is under threat. Here are four top contenders who could step up against the Wrestling Barbie.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Giulia
Could Threaten Stratton’s Throne Giulia’s WWE journey has been fast and impactful. A former standout in Stardom, she captured the NXT Women’s Championship shortly after her debut. Her international experience and aggressive in-ring style make her unique. If she shifts her focus to the main roster, Tiffany Stratton could be in for a completely different kind of challenge.
Naomi’s Revenge Tour Might End at the Top
Naomi recently played a key role in Stratton’s title defense on the May 16 edition of SmackDown. Now with a more ruthless attitude following her heel turn, she brings both experience and unpredictability. The Glow’s athleticism, especially the Rear View, can end matches in a gist, making her one of Stratton’s most dangerous potential challengers.
Jade Cargill Is Far From Done After Interference
Jade Cargill was on the verge of securing a title shot before Naomi's interference cost her the win. Despite the chaos, Cargill’s performance was dominant, showing why she’s still a major threat in the women’s division. With her previous AEW win streak as proof, a renewed focus could bring her right back into Stratton’s orbit.
Charlotte Flair May Be Gunning for a Rematch
Charlotte Flair came up short against Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41 but remains a top-tier contender. As a 14-time world champion, Flair knows how to bounce back from defeat. A second showdown between The Queen and Miss Tiffy could test the champ’s ability to hold her ground against a legend.