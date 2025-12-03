England captain Ben Stokes termed Shoaib Bashir's exclusion from the second Ashes Test a 'tactical' decision for the day-night match. All-rounder Will Jacks has replaced the injured pacer Mark Wood in the playing XI for the Gabba Test.

England captain Ben Stokes has spoken out about off-spinner Shoaib Bashir's exclusion from the second Ashes Test against Australia in Brisbane, starting December 4. The second Test will be a day-night Test at the Gabba.

Ahead of the Brisbane Test, England have made a single change from the previous Test, which they lost in Perth. Speedster Mark Wood was ruled out due to an injury, and all-rounder Will Jacks replaced him.

Stokes on 'tactical' decision

During the pre-match press conference, Stokes said that Jacks' inclusion ahead of Bashir was simply a "tactical" decision for a pink-ball Test. Bashir, along with Jacob Bethell, was released from the squad to play for England Lions against Australia A side in a four-day fixture at Allan Border Field, which starts on Friday. "We tried to look at how we thought spin was going to be used, and there was a bit of a tactical element to it," Stokes said.

Stokes added that Bashir is still seen as England's best spinner. "Obviously Jacksy's ability with the bat, to have that down the order for us is useful as well. [But] if it ever comes down to picking our best, number one spinner, selection would go the other way."

Bashir hasn't played a First-Class match since the second Test match against India at home in July. The off-spinner suffered a finger injury while attempting to take a catch and was ruled out of the series. Bashir was expensive in England's internal warm-up match in Perth and, after being named in a 12-man squad for the Ashes opener. However, the off-spinner was left out in favour of an all-pace attack.

Meanwhile, Australia are leading the five-match Test series 1-0. The hosts won the opening Test in Perth by eight wickets after star batter Travis Head smashed a match-winning 123 to help Australia chase down a 205-run target.

England XI for second Ashes Test

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer. (ANI)