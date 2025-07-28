Image Credit : Getty

"Taking Souls"

Fans are still eager for The Rock’s comeback, especially after his no-show at WrestleMania, where Travis Scott unexpectedly replaced him in the main event angle—an unpopular move. The narrative potential for The Rock’s return remains strong, especially considering unresolved storyline threads like the “taking souls” angle. This could naturally lead to interactions with Cody Rhodes, who is believed to be heading towards a hiatus, making it easier to close that chapter.

There’s also creative intrigue in having Rhodes turn into a corporate heel, potentially overcoming Cena and representing the corporate entity of Team TKO and WWE’s board when The Rock isn’t appearing regularly. The Rock’s character has flexibility to disrupt old storylines, break the fourth wall, and pivot the narrative, much like his controversial Raw debut on Netflix that disrupted previously built storyline momentum.

Among the ideas resonating well with fans is a Rock-Reigns storyline that could get the green light without detracting from Rhodes’ ongoing ascent, which was a stumbling block last time WWE attempted to pursue it. This time, the path seems clearer and more supportive.