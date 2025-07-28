Image Credit : Getty

Carmelo Hayes has been off the radar since his controversial DQ win over Damian Priest on SmackDown. The former NXT Champion isn’t currently booked for SummerSlam, which keeps the door open for a late entry.

Given his red-hot heel run and technical skills, Hayes could slot in perfectly beside Logan Paul. It would be a major push for him on one of WWE’s biggest stages.

If he returns this week and cuts a strong promo calling out Orton and Jelly Roll, the storyline could be adjusted quickly.