Roman Reigns vs The Rock has been a dream match for wrestling fans for many years, with plans to headline WrestleMania multiple times, but it never came to fruition. One of the closest chances was at WrestleMania XL, where the match was set as the main event. However, fans rejected the idea because WWE had spent years building Cody Rhodes as the star for that stage, and they were unwilling to see The Rock take the spotlight from “The American Nightmare.”