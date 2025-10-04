Damian Priest lashes out at WWE Superstar on SmackDown after a tense moment turns violent.

Damian Priest’s actions on WWE SmackDown took a disturbing turn this week when he physically assaulted an already injured Kit Wilson backstage. The incident unfolded after Wilson, who has been confined to a wheelchair since a previous attack by Priest, attempted to confront him.

Wilson has been vocal about the toxic masculinity he feels is present in WWE, with Priest representing the embodiment of those issues. Ever since the initial attack in Nick Aldis’ office, Wilson has been sidelined and unable to compete. Despite his condition, he tried to stand up to Priest backstage, which turned out to be a costly mistake.

Priest responded with aggression, shoving Wilson back into his wheelchair with no hesitation. He then spun the chair around and pushed it down the hallway, sending it crashing into boxes and chairs. The impact was heard off-screen, leaving Wilson in a heap and the backstage area in chaos.

The attack was a continuation of Priest’s recent rampage on SmackDown. His feud with Aleister Black has been escalating ever since Black hit him with the Black Mass and injured him with steel steps, forcing Priest out of action for weeks.

Now back in the ring, Priest is determined to settle the score. Tonight, he disrupted Black’s attempt to win the United States Title from Sami Zayn. Black had answered Zayn’s Open Challenge, hoping to claim the championship, but Priest’s interference ruined his opportunity.

The tension between Priest and Black has reached a boiling point. WWE has now confirmed that the two will face off in a Last Man Standing match next week, a bout that could finally bring their feud to a close.

Priest’s behavior continues to raise eyebrows, especially given his current babyface status. His relentless targeting of injured stars and interference in major matches has left fans questioning his motives and direction.

As for Kit Wilson, the latest attack adds another layer to his ongoing struggle. Whether he will be able to recover and respond remains to be seen, but the message from Priest was clear that he’s not backing down.