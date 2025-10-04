WWE SmackDown Misfires: 4 Booking Decisions That Hurt October 3 Episode’s Momentum
SmackDown’s latest episode missed key opportunities ahead of Crown Jewel. Here are four booking choices that didn’t land.
No Crown Jewel Match Added Despite Momentum
SmackDown didn’t add any new matches to the Crown Jewel card, which currently features four bouts, two cross-brand title matches and two RAW-exclusive contests. Fans were expecting a fifth match to be confirmed, possibly Becky Lynch vs. AJ Lee for the Women’s Intercontinental Title. Instead, WWE chose to hold off.
A better move would’ve been to announce Aleister Black vs. Damian Priest in a Last Man Standing match. The bout is set for next week’s SmackDown, but placing it on the Crown Jewel card would’ve added a specialty match to energize the lineup.
Aleister Black’s US Title Shot Wasted
Sami Zayn’s Open Challenge featured Aleister Black, a name many fans hoped would be built up as a future US Champion. The match had solid chemistry, but Black lost due to interference from Damian Priest. Commentary noted it was Black’s first singles title shot on the main roster, making the loss feel even more deflating.
Instead of using Black in a throwaway challenge, WWE could’ve saved the matchup for a proper feud. Other rising stars like Carmelo Hayes, Rey Fenix, and Santos Escobar remain viable contenders, but spacing out these rivalries is key to maintaining momentum.
Three Tag Matches, Little Variety
Out of four matches on the card, three were tag team bouts. Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton faced The Vision in the main event. Rey Fenix teamed with Je’Von Evans to beat Los Garza, while Zaria and Sol Ruca defeated Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre.
Only Zayn’s Open Challenge offered singles action. If WWE insisted on multiple tag matches, they could’ve added a stipulation, like a Tornado tag, or put titles on the line. Instead, fans got three standard tag matches with no added stakes.
Main Event Pacing Felt Disjointed
The main event suffered from poor pacing. Cody Rhodes entered, followed by a commercial. Randy Orton came out after a backstage segment, then Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed joined. Orton and Breakker brawled briefly before another commercial break.
This fragmented structure hurt the flow. WWE could’ve opened with the tag title segment, then brought out Cody and Orton. Picture-in-picture doesn’t solve the issue, as action during ads often stalls. A single break mid-match would’ve preserved momentum and made the main event feel more impactful.