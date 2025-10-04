Image Credit : Getty

SmackDown didn’t add any new matches to the Crown Jewel card, which currently features four bouts, two cross-brand title matches and two RAW-exclusive contests. Fans were expecting a fifth match to be confirmed, possibly Becky Lynch vs. AJ Lee for the Women’s Intercontinental Title. Instead, WWE chose to hold off.

A better move would’ve been to announce Aleister Black vs. Damian Priest in a Last Man Standing match. The bout is set for next week’s SmackDown, but placing it on the Crown Jewel card would’ve added a specialty match to energize the lineup.