Image Credit : Getty

WWE’s much-hyped Clash in Paris is just around the corner. The event takes place at the Paris La Défense Arena on August 31, but despite the anticipation, many fans feel the spectacle is missing that “special spark.” Even the return of John Cena hasn’t boosted excitement as expected, largely because of his opponent — the United States Champion Logan Paul.

Instead of a blockbuster clash against a rival like Brock Lesnar, which many hoped for, Cena has been booked against The Maverick. The announcement left fans underwhelmed, and to add to the disappointment, several top stars are either sidelined or unlikely to appear at the event. With five matches already confirmed, it’s unlikely WWE will add a major surprise in the short time left.

Here’s a look at the five notable WWE names most likely to miss out on Clash in Paris: