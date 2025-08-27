Ava Raine, daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, is forging her own path in WWE. From her debut match to her role as NXT General Manager, she's making a name for herself in the wrestling world.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the most recognizable names in sports entertainment and Hollywood. Now, his daughter, Simone Alexandra Garcia, better known by her ring name Ava Raine, is steadily making her mark in the WWE.

Early Life and Start in Wrestling

Ava was born to The Rock and his ex-wife Dany Garcia, a successful businesswoman and producer. With wrestling in her blood, her entry into WWE seemed almost inevitable. She began training in 2020 at the WWE Performance Center, officially stepping into the world that made her father an icon.

Carrying the Family Legacy

By signing a WWE contract, Ava became a fourth-generation wrestler-following in the legendary footsteps of her father, grandfather Rocky Johnson, and great-grandfather Peter Maivia.

She initially adopted the ring name Ava Raine on February 14, 2023, and just weeks later, she made her in-ring debut. That moment came on April 1, 2023, at NXT Stand & Deliver, where she competed alongside Schism but fell short against Chase University. Even though the result didn’t go her way, her debut signaled the beginning of a highly anticipated journey.

New Role as NXT General Manager

Beyond competing, Ava has also stepped into a leadership role in WWE. She currently serves as the on-screen General Manager of NXT, where she’s already making notable announcements and decisions.

In a recent backstage segment, she declared that the NXT Women’s Speed Championship would now be defended under the NXT brand. She also revealed that champion Sol Ruca would put her title on the line at the upcoming No Mercy premium live event (PLE).

Championing Women’s Wrestling

Ava’s growing authority was also on display a few weeks earlier, when she unveiled the six competitors set to battle in the Women’s Battle Royal at WWE Evolution, held on July 13 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The event was historic in its own right — marking only the second time in WWE’s history that a premium live show featured an all-female roster. Ava’s involvement underscored her role not just as a performer but also as a figure shaping the progression of women’s wrestling.

Looking Ahead

Still at the very start of her career, Ava Raine carries the weight of a famous name but is determined to craft her own legacy. Whether inside the ring or as NXT’s General Manager, she has shown she’s more than just The Rock’s daughter-she’s a new voice and presence in WWE’s next generation.