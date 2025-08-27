4 Possible Heel Turns WWE Could Shock Fans With At Clash In Paris 2025
WWE Clash in Paris could feature shocking betrayals and heel turns. Here are four possibilities.
Randy Orton finally embracing his dark side
The WWE Universe has been waiting for Randy Orton to return to his ruthless roots. The Viper is currently floating without a major storyline, and Clash in Paris could be the moment WWE flips the switch.
A heel turn for Orton would open the door to fresh rivalries, including a potential showdown with Cody Rhodes after his clash with Drew McIntyre. Fans know Orton thrives best when he’s at his most dangerous.
The Kabuki Warriors choosing betrayal over loyalty
Tensions have been bubbling within the Kabuki Warriors, and the pressure might explode in Paris. Asuka and Kairi Sane recently tried to back up IYO SKY on RAW, but their interference backfired and sparked conflict.
In the aftermath, Asuka shoved SKY, hinting that betrayal could be near. If the duo turns heel at Clash in Paris, they could make a dramatic statement by turning on IYO and carving their own path.
Bayley’s long-awaited heel shift in WWE
For weeks, the creative has planted subtle hints about Bayley’s next chapter. A recent twist on WWE RAW added fuel to speculation that The Role Model is ready to return to her villainous ways.
At Clash in Paris, WWE could finally pull the trigger. A sudden attack on Lyra Valkyria would send a clear message to the WWE Universe: Bayley is back as a heel, and she’s ready to dominate again.
LA Knight shaking up the World Title picture
LA Knight enters Clash in Paris as part of a high-stakes World Heavyweight Championship Fatal Four-Way against Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Jey Uso. Despite his popularity, Knight hasn’t found consistent momentum lately.
A shocking heel turn could flip his fortunes. Aligning himself with Rollins or seizing an opportunity to betray a rival could mark the start of a darker, more dangerous version of The Megastar.