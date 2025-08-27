Image Credit : Getty

The WWE Universe has been waiting for Randy Orton to return to his ruthless roots. The Viper is currently floating without a major storyline, and Clash in Paris could be the moment WWE flips the switch.

A heel turn for Orton would open the door to fresh rivalries, including a potential showdown with Cody Rhodes after his clash with Drew McIntyre. Fans know Orton thrives best when he’s at his most dangerous.