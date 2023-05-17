Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Grapplers consider taking protests to Ram Lila ground

Indian wrestlers are entering the 26th day of their protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in New Delhi. Meanwhile, they have mulled, rallying to the famous Ram Lila ground in the city.

Image credit: PTI

On Tuesday, the protesting wrestlers, demanding the arrest of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, indicated they might take their agitation to Ram Lila ground to make it a "national movement". India's top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and Asian Games gold winner Vinesh Phogat, have been protesting at Jantar Mantar here for the last 24 days, demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan for allegedly sexually harassing seven women grapplers, including a minor. "We will discuss it [taking the protest to the Ram Lila ground] among ourselves and will take a decision about it soon," said Sakshi, reacting to Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad's suggestion that the agitation should be made a "national movement" by taking it to Ram Lila maidan, a much bigger venue than the current one at Jantar Mantar. ALSO READ: Wrestlers vs WFI chief - Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal expresses doubts over Brij Bhushan Singh's investigation

Image credit: PTI

Azad, who had joined the protesting wrestlers at the Jantar Mantar on Monday evening but was asked to leave the venue at night by the authorities, returned to the site on Tuesday with his followers. He urged the wrestlers to take a call on making their agitation "bigger" by shifting to the Ram Lila ground after May 21, the deadline the khap panchayats have set for the government to take action against Brij Bhushan.

Image credit: PTI

Sakshi, however, did not clarify whether the wrestlers would shift the protest site to Ram Lila Maidan altogether or continue the agitation at Jantar Mantar. On Monday, Vinesh said that the wrestlers felt they were being restricted and pushed into a corner at Jantar Mantar, and they would agitate at other places. She had also alleged that the wrestlers were being stalked at the protest site at Jantar Mantar. ALSO READ: Wrestlers mull taking protests to global stage, approach Olympians overseas for support

Image credit: PTI

While the ad hoc committee formed by the Indian Olympic Association has taken charge of the national federation from WFI officials, the wrestlers have stuck to their demand for the arrest of Brij Bhushan. Azad, in his speech, said, "Even if you people [wrestlers and their supporters] sit here [at Jantar Mantar], it will not affect the government. Since this is your [wrestlers'] agitation, we will support you wholeheartedly and not decide on your behalf. But, you must decide on May 21 whether you want to sit at the protest site or make it a bigger movement."

Image credit: PTI