Wrestlers mull taking protests to global stage, approach Olympians overseas for support

Indian wrestlers have continued their protests against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for over 20 days. Meanwhile, they are mulling taking it to the global stage, inviting foreign Olympic wrestlers for support.

Image credit: PTI

The protesting wrestlers on Monday decided to make their "agitation global" by approaching Olympic medallists and athletes from other countries. They warned that if their demand for the arrest of former national federation (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is not heeded, a "big call" will be taken after May 21. India's top wrestlers, Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat, are protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi for the last 23 days, demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan for allegedly sexually harassing women grapplers, including a minor. "We will make this protest global. We will approach Olympians and Olympic medallists in other countries. We will write to them asking them for their support," said 2018 Jakarta Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh. ALSO READ - Wrestlers vs WFI chief: IOA's decision to take charge of WFI first step in our fight for justice - Grapplers

She alleged that some elements tried to tarnish their protest on Sunday night and also said that the wrestlers were being stalked at the protest site. "Some people tried to disrupt our protest. The last time it happened was when we brought our bedding to the protest site [at the start of the agitation]," she added.

"We are being stalked. People make recordings and click photos. And, when we tell them [to stop], they do not listen. Some unknown people [women] also tried to sleep here [inside the tent put up by wrestlers]. Women, whom we don't know, are being sent inside at night, things are being done, which we do not want should happen at the protest site, which brings a bad name and tarnish our fight for truth and justice," Vinesh further stated. ALSO READ: Wrestlers vs WFI chief - Delhi Police records Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's statement; details here

She also said the wrestlers would not just confine themselves to the protest site but also try to make every citizen in the country aware of their plight. "We are getting a feeling at Jantar Mantar that we are being restricted and pushed into a corner. So the more we agitate at other places and let the people elsewhere also know, the better," continued Vinesh.

"Today, we have decided to go to Connaught Place, speak to the people there, and seek their support in our fight for justice. We have set May 21 as the deadline [for action against Brij Bhushan]. If no decision is taken, we will take a big call on our agitation after that date," Vinesh said. ALSO READ: SIT constituted to probe sexual harassment allegation against WFI chief Brij Bhushan - Delhi Police to court

