Image Credit : Getty

There is no short of rumours in pro wrestling and let's sift through the grapevine chatter and bring you what’s buzzing behind the curtain.

WrestlePalooza: Two Big Fights Locked In

Over to the wrestling ring, where things are heating up for WrestlePalooza on September 20. PW Insider’s Mike Johnson has the scoop: Alongside the much-talked-about clash between John Cena and Brock Lesnar, there’s a second blockbuster in the works—Drew McIntyre challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. This event kicks off the new ESPN PLE era and will be streaming against AEW’s All Out PPV. Sounds like a clash of titans in more ways than one.