Image Credit : Getty

For years, fans have wanted to see AJ Styles and John Cena clash one last time. Their rivalry is remembered as one of the defining feuds of the last decade, and the idea of Cena’s farewell involving Styles carries huge weight.

Although many expected this showdown at Clash in Paris, WWE instead went with Logan Paul vs. John Cena. That leaves the door wide open for Triple H to finally deliver a parting classic between Styles and Cena at Saturday Night’s Main Event. It would be a fitting way for The Last Real Champion to bow out.