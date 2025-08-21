3 Possible Superstars Who Could Retire John Cena At WWE SNME 2025
John Cena’s final WWE match is set for Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025. Three big names could be in line for the honor, here’s who might step up.
AJ Styles as the long-awaited rematch
For years, fans have wanted to see AJ Styles and John Cena clash one last time. Their rivalry is remembered as one of the defining feuds of the last decade, and the idea of Cena’s farewell involving Styles carries huge weight.
Although many expected this showdown at Clash in Paris, WWE instead went with Logan Paul vs. John Cena. That leaves the door wide open for Triple H to finally deliver a parting classic between Styles and Cena at Saturday Night’s Main Event. It would be a fitting way for The Last Real Champion to bow out.
Gunther as the ultimate career-ender
Gunther remains on leave following a nose injury, but his return before December feels likely. If that happens, he instantly becomes a strong candidate for Cena’s retirement opponent. The former World Heavyweight Champion already retired Goldberg at SNME and could be positioned for the same role against Cena.
Reports in the past hinted at a Cena–Gunther clash before Brock Lesnar’s comeback shifted plans. If WWE follows through this time, The Ring General ending The Franchise Player’s career would be a monumental story.
Drew McIntyre stepping into the spotlight
Drew McIntyre’s heel run has made him one of the most compelling stars on the roster. With his current feud against Cody Rhodes keeping him in the main event scene, it’s not hard to picture WWE slotting him into Cena’s farewell.
While Cena and McIntyre have crossed paths before, they’ve never had a true feud. Booking them for one final clash could deliver a fresh and memorable battle, closing Cena’s storied career with intensity.