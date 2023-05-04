'Did we win medals for the country to see this day?' - Vinesh Phogat post wrestlers' scuffle with Delhi Police

The protesting Indian wrestlers got into a physical scuffle with Delhi Police late Wednesday night, and a wrestler was also injured in the process. Meanwhile, Vinesh Phogat has come down hard on the Delhi Police.

Shocked and appalled by the boorish behaviour of the Delhi Police towards protesting wrestlers late Thursday evening, an emotionally distraught Vinesh Phogat said they were not criminals and did not deserve such disrespect. The wrestlers have been sitting on protest since April 23, demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, alleging that he has sexually harassed seven female grapplers, including one minor. Around 11 pm, a scuffle broke out at Jantar Mantar between the protesting wrestlers when they brought folding beds for their night stay. The on-duty police personnel allegedly began enquiring about that. According to the wrestlers, the police officers started misbehaving with them and even abused the women wrestlers. ALSO READ: WRESTLERS VS DELHI POLICE AT JANTAR MANTAR; PROTESTERS CLAIM THEY WERE ABUSED (PHOTOS)

"If you want to kill us, then kill us. Did we win medals for the country to see this day? We have not even eaten our food. Does every man have a right to abuse women? These policemen are holding guns. They can kill us," a crying Vinesh said during a late-night media interaction.

"Where were female police officers? How can the male officers push us like that? We are not criminals. We do not deserve such treatment. The drunk police officer hit my brother," the World Championship medallist said. Bajrang Punia encouraged the farmers and the general public to reach Jantar Mantar in their support. ALSO READ: Concerned UWW to appoint observer for WFI elections, Federation complains of government interference

"I request everyone to reach Delhi by morning. It is the time. If not now, then when. It is a question of the dignity of our daughters. People like Brij Bhushan [WFI President] are roaming free despite being a criminal, and all this is happening to us," Bajrang said. Asked to give more details, Bajrang said, "CCTV cameras must be here. Footage will make it clear."

Asked specifically if AAP leader Somnath Bharti had brought the folding beds, as claimed by the Delhi Police, Bajrang said, "CCTV footage can show he was not there when it happened. We had ordered the beds. We were bringing the beds inside." ALSO READ: 'WRESTLERS' PROTEST VS WFI CHIEF HAS UNDERLINED NEED FOR ATHLETE COMMISSION IN ALL NSFS' - SHARATH KAMAL

Bajrang justifies use of facilities in 4-star hotel near protest site

Bajrang Punia on Wednesday explained using facilities at a posh hotel near Jantar Mantar, saying the women who are part of the protest need some private space to meet their basic requirements. A picture of Bajrang and his wife, Sangeeta Phogat, having food at the hotel's restaurant went viral on social media.

"This is also being spread that no one is staying at Jantar Mantar, but many media people stay here even at night. Some women with us need private space to freshen up and change clothes. They can't do it on the road. They also need to use washrooms. The ones here [at Jantar Mantar] do not have water, so we have rooms. [Sitting at the protest] does not mean we take a bath on the road," Bajrang said in their defence. ALSO READ: Wrestlers vs WFI chief - PT Usha meets protesting grapplers, guarantees complete support

