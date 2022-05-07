Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Manchester United's Paul Pogba make a shocking switch to Manchester City?

    First Published May 7, 2022, 4:55 PM IST

    Paul Pogba looks set to leave Manchester United next summer. However, is he on the verge of moving to its rival Manchester City?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    French midfielder Paul Pogba has had an average stint at Manchester United so far. However, it is all set to end after the ongoing season, as he looks set to leave Old Trafford. While he has been linked to a move to a number of top clubs, cross-town rival and reigning English champion Manchester City has seemingly entered the fray.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Pogba had previously been vocal about his unsuccessful stint at United and had regretted the move to the club, in 2016 from Juventus. He has been heavily linked to a move to Spain, with giants Barcelona and champion Real Madrid reportedly in the fray. He had admitted that he is hungry for title-winning success.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - RANGNICK REVEALS MAN UNITED BOARD DENIED HIM FROM SIGNING A STRIKER IN JANUARY

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    However, it might not mean that Pogba will have to leave the city of Manchester to win titles. As per The Daily Mail, City has developed a genuine interest in the 29-year-old and is willing to sign him for free. On the other hand, the Guardian states that the Cityzens are willing to give the Frenchman a four-year deal, while he could be interested in playing under Pep Guardiola.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The financial details of the contract remain unknown yet. However, Guardian believes that Pogba might have to take a pay cut, given his unimpressive performance in England so far. It is still not known if he will be interested to move to the blue side of Manchester. But, if he does, he would become the second biggest name after Carlos Tevez to jump the gun.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22, MATCHDAY 36 PREDICTIONS - LIVERPOOL-TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR TIE TO DECIDE TITLE RACE

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    As for Pogba's offers from Spain, it is also unclear if they would be more financially lucrative than that of City. However, moving to the Etihad Stadium could nearly guarantee domestic success for Pogba, and also genuinely contend for European success. Since 2016, he has scored 39 goals in 229 appearances for United across competitions, besides winning a couple of trophies, with the biggest being the UEFA Europa League (UEL) in 2016-17 under Jose Mourinho.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Athletics Day: Neeraj Chopra journey featured on YouTube India Creating for India series-ayh

    World Athletics Day: Neeraj Chopra's journey featured on YouTube India's Creating for India series

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs MI: Hardik Pandya upset with batters against Mumbai Indians as Gujarat Titans suffers twin straight losses-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs MI: Pandya upset with batters as Gujarat suffers twin straight losses

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 LSG vs KKR lucknow-kolkata Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 PBKS vs RR punjab-rajasthan Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians fans hail 'hero' Daniel Sams after thriller against table-toppers Gujarat Titans snt

    IPL 2022: MI fans hail 'hero' Daniel Sams after thriller against table-toppers GT

    Recent Stories

    Gyanvapi mosque survey: Varanasi court junks plea to change advocate commissioner

    Gyanvapi mosque survey: Major setback for Anjuman Intejamiya Masjid

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Ralf Rangnick reveals Manchester United board denied him from signing a striker in January-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Rangnick reveals Man United board denied him from signing a striker in January

    Upset Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj finally talks about her viral MMS video RBA

    Upset Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj finally talks about her viral MMS video

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Matchday 36 prediction: Liverpool-Tottenham Hotspur, manchester united, leicetser, arsenal, west ham, chelsea, man city-ayh

    EPL 2021-22, Matchday 36 predictions: Liverpool-Tottenham Hotspur tie to decide title race

    Farhan Akhtar in MCU web series Ms Marvel; read details RBA

    Farhan Akhtar in MCU web series Ms Marvel; read details

    Recent Videos

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Stick to the processes that we have always worked on - MI Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Stick to the processes that we've always worked on" - MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon
    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon