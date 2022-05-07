Will Manchester United's Paul Pogba make a shocking switch to Manchester City?

Paul Pogba looks set to leave Manchester United next summer. However, is he on the verge of moving to its rival Manchester City?

French midfielder Paul Pogba has had an average stint at Manchester United so far. However, it is all set to end after the ongoing season, as he looks set to leave Old Trafford. While he has been linked to a move to a number of top clubs, cross-town rival and reigning English champion Manchester City has seemingly entered the fray.

Pogba had previously been vocal about his unsuccessful stint at United and had regretted the move to the club, in 2016 from Juventus. He has been heavily linked to a move to Spain, with giants Barcelona and champion Real Madrid reportedly in the fray. He had admitted that he is hungry for title-winning success. ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - RANGNICK REVEALS MAN UNITED BOARD DENIED HIM FROM SIGNING A STRIKER IN JANUARY

However, it might not mean that Pogba will have to leave the city of Manchester to win titles. As per The Daily Mail, City has developed a genuine interest in the 29-year-old and is willing to sign him for free. On the other hand, the Guardian states that the Cityzens are willing to give the Frenchman a four-year deal, while he could be interested in playing under Pep Guardiola.

The financial details of the contract remain unknown yet. However, Guardian believes that Pogba might have to take a pay cut, given his unimpressive performance in England so far. It is still not known if he will be interested to move to the blue side of Manchester. But, if he does, he would become the second biggest name after Carlos Tevez to jump the gun. ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22, MATCHDAY 36 PREDICTIONS - LIVERPOOL-TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR TIE TO DECIDE TITLE RACE

