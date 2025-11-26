Image Credit : Getty

Guirassy back among the goals

After three games without scoring in any competition, Serhou Guirassy chose the perfect moment to reassert himself for Borussia Dortmund.

Facing Villarreal, the joint-top scorer from last season’s Champions League rediscovered his ruthless edge, striking twice to power BVB to a convincing victory and remind everyone why he is regarded as one of Europe’s deadliest forwards in this competition.