Chelsea’s 18-year-old Estevao scored a stunning solo goal vs Barcelona in the Champions League. Manager Maresca urged fans to avoid Messi comparisons and let the teen enjoy his football.

Enzo Maresca on Tuesday played down comparisons between Estevao and Lionel Messi after Chelsea's wonderkid scored a spectacular solo Champions League goal in a thumping 3-0 win against Barcelona.

The 18-year-old Brazilian emphatically won the battle of the teenage prodigies against Lamine Yamal as the London club won their third match out of five in the league phase of the competition.

Estevao's moment of magic came 10 minutes after half-time when he received the ball on the right before beating two defenders and lashing it into the roof of Joan Garcia's net.

It was the winger's 10th goal of the season for club and country, just months into his first campaign at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's other goals were an own goal from Barcelona defender Jules Kounde and a late strike from substitute Liam Delap.

The Spanish side were reduced to 10 men late in the second half when captain Ronald Araujo was sent off for a second yellow card.

Manager Maresca Warns Against Messi Comparisons

Chelsea boss Maresca was asked whether Estevao's strike reminded him of Argentine great Messi but he said instead it was like a goal the forward had scored for previous club Palmeiras against Chelsea at the Club World Cup in July.

Maresca sought to ease the pressure on his young player, rapidly becoming a fan favourite, saying he needed to "relax" and enjoy his football.

"Him, Lamine, they are so young, at 18, that if you start to talk about Messi, (Cristiano) Ronaldo, I think it's too much pressure for young boys like them.

"Eighteen, they need to enjoy, they need to arrive at the training ground, happy. But when you start to compare them with Messi or with Ronaldo, I think it's too much for them."

Estevao, serenaded by Chelsea's supporters on Tuesday, said it was the "best moment" of his career so far.

"I don't really have any words to sum up how I'm feeling right now," he told Amazon Prime. "It really was the perfect night." I'm just grateful to God for everything that has happened for me."

"From the moment I arrived here, I felt such a connection with the fans," he added.

"I'm just so happy that I could score for them and make them happy. I hope to keep making them happy and score more goals for them."

Maresca said he would not be under added pressure to play Estevao despite his stunning form.

"Tonight we decided, probably in the most difficult game of the season, we decided to play with Estevao," he said.

“So I'm not a manager that I don't allow players to play minutes. It's just the game plan, the game plan decides always the first 11.”

