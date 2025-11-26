Image Credit : Instagram@Palash

Amidst persistent rumours over an apparent breakup between Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal, social media users believe that the World Cup-winning cricketer has unfollowed her fiancé on Instagram.

A screenshot is making the rounds on social media, showing Smriti not following Palash. When the user searches for 'Palash' among the individuals she follows, it returns: 'No users found'.