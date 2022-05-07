EPL 2021-22, Matchday 36 predictions: Liverpool-Tottenham Hotspur tie to decide title race

Matchday 36 of the EPL 2021-22 will happen this weekend. Meanwhile, the Liverpool-Tottenham Hotspur clash will decide the title race, while we present the predictions of the top matches this week.

The 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL) is set to conduct its Matchday 36 commitments this weekend. While all the top clubs will be in action, the clash between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur will headline and set the title race. In the meantime, we present the match prediction for all the top teams.

Chelsea looks to thrash Wolverhampton Wanderers

Third-placed Chelsea will be up against eighth-placed Wolverhampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. A win here will be highly crucial for The Blues to stay in the top-four race. The result in this clash will not affect its league positioning for now but will put its top four chances in serious jeopardy.

Prediction: Chelsea wins 2-1

Manchester United needs to be careful vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Sixth-placed United is nearly out of the top four race, while it is struggling for a European finish. Meanwhile, it travels to face ninth-placed Brighton, which has been decent at home this season. Thus, the Red Devils need to be a bit careful on Saturday, although the result will not affect its positioning for now.

Prediction: 1-1 draw

Liverpool battles Tottenham in a potential title-race decider

Second-placed Liverpool hosts fifth-placed Tottenham on Sunday. The Reds will be looking to stay alive in the title race, while the Spurs will be eyeing the top four. A win for Liverpool could take it to the top, while a loss will keep it at the second, but could dent its title chances. Tottenham can rise to the fourth with a victory, while a defeat will keep it at fifth for now.

Prediction: Liverpool wins 3-2

West Ham United to rout Norwich City

Seventh-placed West Ham is travelling to take on an already-relegated Norwich in an away encounter on Sunday. The Hammers are fighting for a European berth, as it will desperately look to score big against the Canaries. The result is unlikely to affect West Ham's current positioning.

Prediction: West Ham wins 3-1

Leicester City might need to be careful against Everton

Eleventh-placed Leicester will be up at home against a relegation-threatened Everton on Sunday. Although the Foxes have the home advantage here, the Toffees are determined to survive and would give it all. A win for Leicester might take it to ninth, while a defeat could push it down to as low as 15th.

Prediction: 1-1 draw

Arsenal aims to hammer Leeds United

Fourth-placed Arsenal is well in the race for the top three. It hosts a relegation-threatened Leeds on Sunday. Both teams will be desperate to win here, while the Gunners will have the upper hand, thanks to its home advantage. A win for Arsenal will keep it at fourth, while a loss could see it dropping to fifth.

Prediction: Arsenal wins 2-0

