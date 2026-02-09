The 2026 T20 World Cup, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, has begun. The Men in Blue, entering as defending champions, have huge expectations on their shoulders. They started the mega-tournament with a victory, winning their first match against the USA.

Although the team has superstars like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav, the entire cricket world's attention is on one man. He is the young sensation who has redefined T20 opening, Abhishek Sharma.

Currently the ICC World No. 1 T20 batter, Abhishek Sharma is not just a regular opener. He is the embodiment of the new aggressive approach India is adopting in T20 cricket. Analysts believe Abhishek Sharma is the nuclear weapon India has prepared to unleash on its opponents.

Here's why Abhishek Sharma is set to become India's biggest match-winner in the 2026 World Cup...