T20 World Cup: Who Is Harmeet Singh? Reason Behind His 2017 Mumbai Arrest Explained
Harmeet Singh, who shone in the T20 World Cup match against India, was arrested by Mumbai police in 2017. Let's take a detailed look at why he was arrested.
USA gave India a tough time
In the T20 World Cup match against the USA, the Indian team won by 29 runs. At one point in the match, they were struggling at 77/6, but thanks to Captain Suryakumar Yadav's magic and the bowling, India secured the win. USA player Harmeet Singh, who was awesome with the ball, gave up only 26 runs in 4 overs and snagged 2 crucial wickets, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel.
USA Star Player Harmeet Singh
Harmeet Singh, who was once a rising star in Indian cricket, now plays for the USA team. Born and raised in Mumbai, Harmeet was a key player in the 2012 India U-19 World Cup-winning squad. After being active in the IPL, Harmeet moved to the USA to bounce back from a career slump.
Harmeet Singh arrested by Mumbai Police
He debuted for the USA team in 2024 and is now a key part of the squad. So far, he has played 22 ODIs and 25 T20 matches for the USA.
Meanwhile, a controversial incident involving Harmeet is making news on social media. Fans who saw him bowl well at Wankhede have brought up an old controversy: Harmeet Singh's previous arrest by the Mumbai police.
The 2017 Incident
In 2017, Harmeet made headlines for driving his car onto the platform of Mumbai's Andheri railway station. He was arrested by the police for driving his car onto the crowded platform in the early morning. A major accident was averted as the car was stopped near the railway tracks.
Furthermore, he was also questioned in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing case but was later cleared by the police. It's noteworthy that Harmeet Singh has overcome all these controversies to shine as a superstar of American cricket today.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.