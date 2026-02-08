He debuted for the USA team in 2024 and is now a key part of the squad. So far, he has played 22 ODIs and 25 T20 matches for the USA.

Meanwhile, a controversial incident involving Harmeet is making news on social media. Fans who saw him bowl well at Wankhede have brought up an old controversy: Harmeet Singh's previous arrest by the Mumbai police.

The 2017 Incident

In 2017, Harmeet made headlines for driving his car onto the platform of Mumbai's Andheri railway station. He was arrested by the police for driving his car onto the crowded platform in the early morning. A major accident was averted as the car was stopped near the railway tracks.

Furthermore, he was also questioned in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing case but was later cleared by the police. It's noteworthy that Harmeet Singh has overcome all these controversies to shine as a superstar of American cricket today.