India beat USA by 29 runs in the T20 World Cup as Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 84 powered India to 161/9 before Siraj and Arshdeep sealed victory.

India overcame a spirited challenge from the United States to secure a 29‑run victory in their T20 World Cup encounter, thanks to a captain’s innings from Suryakumar Yadav and a disciplined bowling performance.

India, batting first, posted 161/9 in their 20 overs. The innings was marked by early setbacks, with Abhishek Sharma dismissed for a duck and Shivam Dube also falling without scoring. Ishan Kishan contributed 20, while Tilak Varma added a brisk 25, but wickets continued to tumble. At 77/6, India looked in danger of being bowled out cheaply.

It was then that captain Suryakumar Yadav took charge. Playing with composure and authority, he struck 84 not out from 49 balls, including 10 fours and 4 sixes, at a strike rate of 171.42. His innings transformed India’s fortunes, lifting them from a precarious position to a competitive total. Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Axar Patel offered brief support, but the innings was defined by Yadav’s ability to bat through the collapse.

USA’s bowlers impressed, particularly Shadley van Schalkwyk, who claimed 4/25 and dismantled India’s middle order. Harmeet Singh chipped in with 2/26, while Mohammad Mohsin bowled economically for 1/16. Despite their efforts, India managed to reach 161/9, a score that looked challenging on a surface offering assistance to bowlers.

Chasing 162, USA faltered early. Mohammed Siraj struck twice in the opening overs, removing both openers and captain Monank Patel. At 13/3, the chase was already under severe pressure. Milind Kumar (34) and Sanjay Krishnamurthi (37) rebuilt with a steady partnership, but the required rate kept climbing. Shubham Ranjane injected momentum with a brisk 37 off 22 balls, striking three sixes, and briefly threatened India’s grip on the game. However, his dismissal in the final over sealed USA’s fate.

India’s bowlers maintained discipline throughout. Siraj finished with 3/29, striking crucial blows up front. Arshdeep Singh was miserly, returning 2/18 in his four overs. Axar Patel chipped in with 2/24, while Varun Chakravarthy’s 1/24 ensured USA never broke free. The collective effort highlighted India’s depth in bowling resources and their ability to defend totals under pressure.

At the post‑match presentation, India captain Suryakumar Yadav admitted the innings was played under immense pressure. “Only I can tell how much pressure I was feeling (smiles) but I had the belief. I knew if I bat till the end, I can make a difference. We cannot brush everything under the carpet, we need to bat much better. After winning also, you get to learn a lot of things,” he said.

USA captain Monank Patel praised his bowlers but rued missed opportunities. “We dropped catches and that cost us. Top three could not perform, soft dismissals. Lots of learnings and positives from this game. The way we handled the pressure, the crowd, we managed it really well,” he reflected.

Player of the Match Suryakumar Yadav spoke about his role. “77‑6, from there, batting till the end, you had to understand one batter has to bat till the end. I was just trying to play good shots and my shots,” he said, underlining the importance of his innings in shaping the result.

Final Score: India 161/9 (20 overs) beat USA 132/8 (20 overs) by 29 runs.

Player of the Match: Suryakumar Yadav – 84* off 49 balls

Best Batter: Suryakumar Yadav

Best Bowler: Shadley van Schalkwyk – 4/25