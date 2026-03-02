BharatPe CEO Nalin Negi described the company's long-term association with cricketer Rohit Sharma as a strategic and enduring brand collaboration, not a short-term endorsement, on the sidelines of its new 'Super Over' campaign launch.

A Strategic and Enduring Collaboration

BharatPe CEO Nalin Negi has underlined the company's long-term association with Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, describing the partnership as a strategic and enduring brand collaboration rather than a short-term endorsement. "You have to keep a brand ambassador, and you have to stay with that person for a long period of time. Rohit is great. He's a well-known figure. Everybody in India knows him. Everybody in India recognises him. And it's a great pleasure to be associated with someone as great as Rohit," Negi told ANI.

He added that the partnership has extended over several years and multiple campaigns. "We are so lucky that this partnership has spanned not just one or two events, but it's been there for years. Rohit has been at the forefront of promoting BharatPe," he said.

'Super Over' Campaign to Reconnect with Consumers

Negi was speaking on the sidelines of BharatPe's 'Super Over' campaign, launched ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Explaining the idea behind the initiative, he said the campaign was designed to reconnect with consumers and merchants while reinforcing the brand's presence in the digital payments space. "Let's not take this as one event. This is something that we've been wanting to do for a long period of time, establish and re-establish BharatPe as a brand, and why we chose Super Over is because cricket is almost a religion in India," Negi said.

He noted that the timing during the World Cup makes the concept instantly relatable. "This is something which is very catchy and something which is very instantly recognisable. For us, this is just a beginning," he added.

Strengthening Consumer-Facing Business

According to the company, the nationwide campaign includes a high-impact brand film drawing parallels between match-day intensity and the need for fast, reliable UPI payments, as BharatPe looks to strengthen its consumer-facing business. (ANI)