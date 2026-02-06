Who Is Sanjiv Suryavanshi? All About Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Father & His Profession
What does the dad of Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who smashed 175 runs in the U-19 World Cup final, do? Find out about his farmer father Sanjiv Suryavanshi's hard work, the sacrifice of selling land, and the story of turning his son into a cricket star.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi made history in the Under-19 World Cup final
14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, from Bihar, shocked everyone by hitting 175 runs in the U-19 World Cup final. This rare feat has everyone asking: who is his family?
Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi's father, Sanjiv Suryavanshi, and what does he do?
Vaibhav Suryavanshi's dad is Sanjiv Suryavanshi. A farmer and former shop owner, he once dreamed of being a cricketer. He decided to live that dream through his son.
Quit his shop and farming, sold land to make his son Vaibhav a cricketer
Sanjiv Suryavanshi sold his farmland to fund his son's training. He built a pitch at home and quit his job and shop to dedicate all his time to Vaibhav's cricket career.
Took his son to Patna for cricket training three days a week
When Vaibhav was 9, his dad took him 100km to Patna for training three times a week. This routine lasted over four years, with his father always by his side for every practice.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi's father's sacrifice paid off
Vaibhav was bought by Rajasthan Royals for 1.1 crore in IPL 2025. He credits his parents for his success. His father's sacrifices are paying off as Vaibhav makes history.
