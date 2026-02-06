Coach Manish Ojha lauded 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi's 'unique' 175-run knock in the U19 World Cup final. Ojha praised his pupil's aggressive intent, ability to dominate bowlers, and for playing a pressure-free, record-breaking innings.

Following his pupil's scintillating 175 in the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup, 14-year-old batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi's coach Manish Ojha termed the knock as "unique" and hailed the rising star for his ability to dominate the bowlers and not let the pressure get to him. Suryavanshi's 80-ball 175, decorated with 15 fours and 15 sixes, not only shattered records, but also powered India to a mountain-like target of 412 runs in the final of the U19 World Cup against England.

'A proud moment for Bihar and India'

Speaking to ANI, Suryavanshi's coach said, "The aggression he has shown is great. In the final match, he hit 15 sixes and 15 fours. This is unique batting. Records are secondary, but the intent shows his greatness. It is a proud moment for Bihar and India that we have produced such a great batsman. He played like a great player. When Vaibhav bats, he maintains a positive attitude and tries to dominate the bowlers. He likes to playing his big shots and does not let the bowler affect him no matter who he is. He does not take pressure negatively and puts back pressure on his opponents."

Record-Shattering Knock in the Final

Suryavanshi saved his best for the ICC Under-19 title clash against England, clocking the second-fastest ton in the history of the tournament and hitting the most sixes in a single innings during a competition.

In the title clash against England, Vaibhav tortured the bowlers with his unreal hitting, smashing 175 in just 80 balls, with 15 fours and 15 sixes, and ran away with the runs at a strike rate of 218.75. This is the highest score in the final of the U19 WC final, outdoing former Indian U19 captain Unmukt Chand, who had hit 112* against Australia in 2012. His century came in just 53 balls. After Unmukt and Manjot Kalra (101* against Australia in 2018), Suryavanshi is the third Indian to smash a U19 WC final century. He is also the sixth overall player to achieve this feat. Will Malajczuk, the Australian batter holds the record for the fastest century in U19 WC history, with a 51-ball effort against Japan during this edition of the tournament itself.

Tournament Statistics and Records

Also, he has outclassed Australian Michael Hill's count of 12 sixes against Namibia in the 2008 U19 WC to register the most sixes in a U19 WC inning. Suryavanshi ends the tournament with 439 runs at an average of 62.71 and a strike rate of 169.49, with a century and three fifties and a whopping 30 sixes, the most by a batter in a single U19 World Cup.

Sooryavanshi now has the most sixes for anyone in a Youth ODI innings (where known), surpassing his own 14 against UAE U19 at in December last year.

Match Summary

Coming to the match, the Indian team won the toss and elected to bat first in their bid for record-extending sixth title.