Ind vs Eng Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 Final: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Parents, Profession & Early Support System
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Family: Vaibhav Suryavanshi did wonders in the India-England Under-19 World Cup final. He set a record by scoring 175 runs off 80 balls. He hit 15 fours and 15 sixes. Find out what this star batter's parents do...
Vaibhav Suryavanshi's journey from village to global stage
Born in Samastipur, Bihar, his father set up a net in their backyard. His journey from a small village to the U19 final wasn't easy, with support from his family.
Who is in Vaibhav Suryavanshi's family?
Vaibhav's family includes his parents, brothers, and uncle. His father, Sanjeev, mother, Aarti, and three brothers Ujjwal, Vishal, and Aashirwad. His uncle also supported his father.
What does Vaibhav Suryavanshi's father do?
Vaibhav's father, Sanjeev Suryavanshi, is a farmer. He even sold his land for his son's training and would take him 100 km to Patna daily for it.
What does Vaibhav Suryavanshi's mother do?
The star cricketer's mother, Aarti Suryavanshi, is a homemaker. She worked hard for her son, waking up at 4 AM to cook for him and taking care of his nutrition.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi received family support
Vaibhav often says, 'Whatever I am, it's because of my parents. My mom would wake up at 2 AM to feed me. My dad left his job. My elder brother handled the house and work.'
