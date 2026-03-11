Adani Sportsline has appointed veteran kabaddi coach and Arjuna Awardee Randhir Singh Sehrawat as the new head coach of Gujarat Giants for the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League season. Sehrawat is known as the 'Chanakya of Kabaddi' for his vast experience.

Adani Sportsline has appointed veteran kabaddi coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat as head coach of Gujarat Giants ahead of the upcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Known as the "Chanakya of Kabaddi," Sehrawat is one of the most experienced coaches in the league, having been associated with the PKL since its launch in 2014. During his tenure, his teams secured the PKL title in Season 6 and reached the playoffs six times, according to a release.

An Illustrious Career On and Off the Mat

An Arjuna Award recipient, Sehrawat brings decades of experience to the role. He has also coached the Indian Railways Kabaddi Team, leading both the men's and women's teams to multiple national championship titles. As a player, Sehrawat represented India in several international tournaments, including the Asian Kabaddi Championship (1988), the South Asian Games (1989) and the 1990 Asian Games, where he served as Vice-Captain of the gold medal-winning Indian team.

'Aiming for the Title'

Speaking on his appointment, Sehrawat said: "I'm delighted to return to the Pro Kabaddi League and grateful to Adani Sportsline for this opportunity. Gujarat Giants has a strong mix of young talent and experienced players, and I look forward to working with the team as we aim for the title."

Management Expresses Confidence

Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, said: "We are pleased to welcome Randhir Singh Sehrawat as Head Coach of Gujarat Giants. His experience and deep understanding of the sport will be invaluable in developing the squad and strengthening our campaign for the upcoming PKL season."

PKL Season 12 Retrospective

Sehrawat's appointment reinforces the focus on building a competitive Gujarat Giants squad for the next PKL season. Last year, Dabang Delhi K.C. were crowned champions of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12, after a thrilling 31-28 victory against Puneri Paltan at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium. This was their second PKL title, having previously been crowned champions in Season 8, when head coach Joginder Narwal was their captain. In doing so, Dabang Delhi also became the first home team since U Mumba in Season 2 to lift the trophy. Meanwhile, Fazel Atrachali also became the most successful foreigner in the history of the PKL. (ANI)