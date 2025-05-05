Virat Kohli's accidental 'likes' boost Avneet Kaur's Instagram followers
Virat Kohli's accidental liking of actress Avneet Kaur's photo sparked controversy but significantly increased her Instagram followers. Despite Kohli's clarification, the incident boosted Kaur's popularity and follower count.
Amidst IPL, RCB star batter Virat Kohli's accidental like on Avneet Kaur's photo sparked controversy and memes. Kohli clarified it was unintentional and blamed it on Instagram's algorithm, but the incident continued to trend, causing him distress.
Kohli's accidental like, attributed to a technical algorithm, boosted Avneet Kaur's popularity significantly, making her a national sensation. Though Kohli has been making headlines for his performance in the IPL 2025, the ace batter was caught off guard when his fans noticed that he liked multiple pictures of Avneet Kaur on her Instagram fan account.
Kaur's Instagram followers jumped from around 30 million to 31.8 million in four days following the incident, a surge rarely seen even for top celebrities. Virat Kohli has 271 million followers on Instagram, making the most followed cricketer in the world.