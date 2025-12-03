Bangladesh skipper Litton Das lauded his team's comeback win in the T20I series against Ireland. He stated that after conducting several experiments with new players and roles, the current squad is 'almost ready' for the T20 World Cup 2026.

Bangladesh skipper Litton Das was all praise for his team's comeback after losing the opening T20I of the three match series against Ireland and chalks out the expectations from next year's T20 World Cup, as per the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Team 'Almost Ready' for T20 World Cup

Speaking after their 2-1 series triumph, Litton says the team, featuring new faces in different roles, are 'almost ready' for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. "We have conducted a lot of experiments," he said after the 3rd T20I, as quoted from the official website of the ICC. "We made certain changes that were risky - like Fizz (Mustafizur Rahman) didn't bowl the last over today," he added. "(Mohammad) Saifuddin bowled the last over. I wanted to see what a player will do after not playing two matches," he noted. "I think we tried almost everything in every aspect of the team. This bunch of players are almost ready for the next World Cup," he said.

Praise for Series Comeback and Improvements

Bangladesh had lost the opening T20I by 39 runs as Ireland went up in the series. However, the hosts bounced back with successive wins in Chattogram by a margin of four and eight wickets respectively.

Opening up on his team turning the tide, Litton offered an honest assessment from their performance in recent times. "We couldn't overcome the pressure in the first game but we fought back to win the series. There are many positive signs," Litton said. "We are not a good fielding unit, but we took some brilliant catches in this series. At least in the fielding department, we have shown improvement," he noted. "After playing the most number of T20Is in a year, I think our players have become more mature," he added.

Focus on Player Development

"The credit goes to all the players and coaching staff. Our team was ready since the Asia Cup. We have only used a certain number of players since then," he said. "I think we want these players to play their best cricket in the BPL (Bangladesh Premier League), which we then expect them to replicate for the national team," Litton noted. "I am not concerned about anyone's performance, but about injuries. We will all pray that we remain safe in the next two months," he said.

Upcoming T20 World Cup Draw

Slotted in Group C at the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh will go up against England, West Indies, Nepal and Italy. The team will kickstart their campaign on February 7 - the opening day of the tournament - against West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. (ANI)