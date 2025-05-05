Image Credit : @Virat Kohli

The emotional incident unfolded after Kohli scored a century against Afghanistan during the Asia Cup 2022. This was Kohli’s first-ever T20I century, a moment he had been waiting for, and it had a profound impact on him. In an interview with sports presenter Jatin Sapru, Kohli opened up about his overwhelming emotions following the century. He confessed that he never anticipated reaching this milestone during the Asia Cup, and when he reached 94 runs, the possibility of scoring a century became more real to him. The emotions that followed were intense, and Kohli couldn’t hold back tears during a video call with Anushka after the match.