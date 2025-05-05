- Home
Throwback: When Virat Kohli broke down in tears for THIS reason after speaking to Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli broke down in tears once during a video call with Anushka Sharma, leaving fans curious about the emotional moment that moved him so deeply.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Bollywood’s power couple, are known for their unwavering support for one another through all stages of life. Their bond is often hailed as a true example of love and mutual respect, inspiring millions of followers. Despite being in the public eye constantly, the couple remains grounded, often sharing intimate moments that showcase their strong connection. One such moment occurred in 2022, when Virat Kohli broke down in tears in front of Anushka after achieving a personal milestone.
The emotional incident unfolded after Kohli scored a century against Afghanistan during the Asia Cup 2022. This was Kohli’s first-ever T20I century, a moment he had been waiting for, and it had a profound impact on him. In an interview with sports presenter Jatin Sapru, Kohli opened up about his overwhelming emotions following the century. He confessed that he never anticipated reaching this milestone during the Asia Cup, and when he reached 94 runs, the possibility of scoring a century became more real to him. The emotions that followed were intense, and Kohli couldn’t hold back tears during a video call with Anushka after the match.
Virat’s vulnerability in front of his wife highlighted a side of him that fans rarely see, the deeply emotional and personal side of the cricketer. It was a raw moment of joy and fulfillment for him, marking a career achievement that was more than just a statistical record. In the interview, Kohli reflected on how life moves on after such milestones, but the personal significance of the moment was evident in his tearful reaction.
Kohli also shared a valuable life lesson for his daughter, Vamika, emphasizing the importance of intent in life. He stated that with pure intentions and hard work, success naturally follows. For Virat, the foundation of any achievement, whether personal or professional, lies in having the right intent. This philosophy, he hopes, will guide his daughter as she grows.