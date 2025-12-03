Aakash Chopra expressed awe at Virat Kohli's 'vintage' performance in the Ranchi ODI, hoping he and Rohit Sharma continue their fine form. Speaking at an event, he also backed Team India to successfully defend their T20 World Cup crown next year.

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra expressed awe at Indian batting legend Virat Kohli's performance in the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi ODI, saying that reminded him of the "vintage Virat Kohli" and expressed hope that he and Rohit Sharma will continue their fine form in the remainder of the series. Aakash was speaking to ANI at the announcement of the second season of the Asian Legends League, which will start from January 19, 2026, with two new teams being added to the tournament. The second season will run until February 1, 2026.

Chopra on 'Vintage' Kohli and 'Ro-Ko' Show

Speaking to ANI about the 'Ro-Ko' show a Ranchi, where Virat's 120-ball 135 and Rohit's 58 took India to a match-winning 349/8, Aakash said, "They played very well. They played very exemplary. They lived up to their expectations. When Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma comes on the field, you believe that they will score 100. The way Virat Kohli scored 100 reminded me of the old Vintage Virat Kohli."

"He scored more than half a dozen sixes. Rohit Sharma started from where he left Sydney. From a fan point of view, you never want to see your legend struggling. You always want to see your legend doing well. What we saw in Ranchi was exactly the same. We hope to see the same in Raipur and Vishakhapatnam," he added.

On India's T20 World Cup Defence

The former Indian opener also spoke on India's chances for defending their T20 World Cup crown, saying that India could be the team that defends their T20I crown successfully, something that has never happened before. "I am expecting a trophy. In the last tournament, we also won a trophy. We were undefeated. We have not lost a single game. We have won the Asia Cup without dropping a single match. We expect a trophy from the Indian cricket team. There was a time when we thought we were successful if we reached the semifinal or final. That was the metric of success. Now, the metric of success is that we should win a trophy. No one has defended their T20 crown yet. But if a team can do it, it is Team India," said Aakash. India, placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, the USA, the Netherlands and Namibia, will start their campaign against the USA on February 7 next year. The tournament will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

'Start of a New Era' for Women's Cricket

Speaking on the Indian women's team's World Cup win last year, Aakash said that one as a cricket lover cannot have a "gender-specific" love towards the game, and what the women's team did will kickstart a "new era. "We say that we are cricket lovers. When you are a cricket lover, you cannot have a gender. If you are the epicentre of cricket, the most powerful nation, then both your teams should do well. That is what has happened. The way our girls have worked, it is a reflection of the fact that this has been happening for the last 40 years," he said.

A lot of girls have not reached the podium. They have not won a trophy. But their hard work was here. It is massive. It is huge. I think this is a historic moment. That changes everything forever. What our girls have done on November 2, I think that cricket will never be the same again. It will be a start of a new era," he added.

Asian Legends League Gets 'Bigger, Better and Bolder'

On the second season of Asian Legends League, Aakash, who is the league commissioner, said, "I am very excited because this time it is bigger, better and bolder. Two more teams have been added since the last time. The first season showed a lot of love and respect."

Madan Lal on Star Duo and Team Combination

Asian Legends League's Director of Technical Committee and former Indian all-rounder Madan Lal also spoke to ANI at the sidelines of the event. Speaking on 'Ro-Ko's performance in Ranchi, Madan drew comparisons between the star duo. While he termed Virat as "clever", he admitted to enjoying Rohit more, saying that the shots he plays, nobody can play the way he does. "Our ODI team is really good. With Rohit and Virat, it makes a very strong team. We already had a very strong team, but with them, it becomes even stronger because they are experienced. Virat Kohli is such a clever player. He knows what he is doing. Rohit Sharma, as an opener, nobody can beat him and his shots. I enjoy Rohit a little more," he said.

The 1983 World Cup-winning all-rounder said that the team for the T20 World Cup next year should have a mix of experience and youth. "There should be a mix and match in team combination. It is essential to have senior players too, so that they can control the game. Sometimes, as a youngster, your bodies work, but your brains do not. So it is important to have someone who can control the game," he added. (ANI)