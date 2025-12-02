After initial refusal reports, Virat Kohli will return for Delhi in the upcoming edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. This will be his first appearance in the event in over a decade, sparking major excitement among fans eager to see him back.

Former India captain and star batter Virat Kohli is all set to make his return to domestic cricket for Delhi in the upcoming edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The 33rd edition of India’s prestigious 50-over domestic tournament will take place on December 24, with Puducherry taking on Tamil Nadu in the opening match of the tournament.

With Rohit Sharma reportedly confirmed to play the VHT, there were reports that Virat Kohli refused to participate in the tournament amid the ongoing tension with Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir. After having retired from T20Is and Tests, Kohli, alongside Rohit, features in ODI cricket, intending to extend their international career till the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Since Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are playing only one format for the remainder of their career, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly wanted Indian batting stalwarts to feature in the Vijay Hazare Trophy to be considered for India’s long-term ODI plans in the build-up to the marquee event, which is likely to be their swansong.

Virat Kohli to Play for Delhi in VHT

Earlier, the source close to BCCI told NDTV that Virat Kohli was ‘simply’ refused to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy, while Rohit Sharma confirmed to feature in the tournament, and the board is not keen on making an exception for one player. However, the latest development confirmed the former India captain’s availability for VHT.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) secretary Ashok Sharma confirmed that Kohli will play ‘a few matches’ for his state team in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

“He will definitely play a few games, but not sure about the entire Vijay Hazare Trophy,” Ashok Sharma said.

Even the DDCA president Rohan Jaitley confirmed Kohli’s participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but is not sure whether the veteran will play the entire tournament.

“He has confirmed his availability to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. How many games he will feature in that is not clear yet. Obviously, him being around will be a massive boost to the Delhi dressing room," Rohan Jaitley told PTI.

Virat Kohli’s last participation in domestic cricket was in the Ranji Trophy match for Delhi against Railways in front of his home crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Kohli’s return to the Ranji Trophy created a massive buzz as it marked his first appearance in a first-class domestic match in over a decade.

Virat Kohli’s last appearance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy was in 2010, and since then, he has been focused on his national duties. Kohli has a great record in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, amassing 819 runs, including 4 centuries and 5 fifties, at an average of 68.50 in 13 matches.

Fans Excited for Virat Kohli’s VHT Return

After Virat Kohli was confirmed to play the upcoming edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, marking his return to a 50-over domestic tournament after over a decade and a half, it has sparked excitement and buzz among fans, who are eager to watch him don the Delhi colours again.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts shared their excitement, celebrating ‘King’ Kohli’s long-awaited return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy. While others predicted a huge crowd to witness Virat Kohli play in Delhi colours.

Delhi will begin its quest for its second Vijay Hazare Trophy title when they take on Andhra Pradesh on December 24 in Bengaluru. However, it is not certain whether Virat Kohli will feature in Delhi’s opening game of the tournament.

Kohli is currently part of Team India in the ongoing ODI series against South Africa. In India’s win in the opening game, the veteran batter scored a brilliant 135 off 120 balls — his 52nd ODI century and 83rd international ton. He will return to action for the second ODI in Raipur on Wednesday, December 3.