Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UCL: Guardiola expecting Walker back for Man City's second leg against Real Madrid

    First Published May 4, 2022, 4:51 PM IST

    Manchester City leads 4-3 against Real Madrid in UCL 2021-22 semis first leg. Meanwhile, for the second leg, City manager Pep Guardiola is expecting Kyle Walker back.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Reigning English champion Manchester City will be under pressure when it heads into the second leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League (UCL) semis against Real Madrid. It will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid on Wednesday, while the visitors lead 4-3 from the first leg. Meanwhile, City head coach Pep Guardiola expects defender Kyle Walker back for this game.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Walker missed out on the opening leg due to an injury. However, he has begun to train and will travel with the side. Also, fellow defender Joao Cancelo, who missed the first leg due to suspension is expected to be back. However, John Stones continues to recover from his injury and is not in line to play in Madrid.

    ALSO READ: UCL - Klopp hails Liverpool as 'mentality monsters' after eclipsing Villareal to reach final

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Walker trained, he'll travel, and we will decide tomorrow. Happy he's back. He tries to be in contention tomorrow. Joao is not out. He's doing good. Kyle? We'll see how he feels after he wakes up. [John] Stones will not travel. He is not ready," Guardiola confirmed on Tuesday night.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Madrid recently retained its La Liga crown for the record-extending 34th time. Speaking on the same, Guardiola reckoned, "Congratulations to him [Carlo Ancelotti] for winning the Spanish league. I did it [with Barcelona]. he did it last week. I admire him. He's been all over the world, coaching fantastic teams. It's always incredibly tough. The football is really good. Part of that is he's an exceptional person. I met him years ago, and every time I meet him, he's calm and controls his emotions perfectly."

    ALSO READ: Destination Real Madrid for Mbappe? Photo of PSG star's packed boxes creates hysteria

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Guardiola concluded by commenting on if he would rotate his player, saying, "I don't know what's going to happen. The selection is to try to win the game. There are moments you train really bad before the game and put on an exceptional performance or train really well and do bad. There are teams against which we did well, and [there are] things we have to improve."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wriddhiman Saha case: BCCI bans journalist Boria Majumdar for 2 years-ayh

    Wriddhiman Saha case: BCCI bans journalist Boria Majumdar for 2 years

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans-Punjab Kings: What prompted GT skipper Hardik Pandya to bat first against PBKS?

    IPL 2022: What prompted GT skipper Hardik Pandya to bat first against PBKS?

    Madrid Open 2022: Tennis lovers eager for first Murray vs Djokovic clash since 2017 snt

    Madrid Open 2022: Tennis lovers eager for first Murray vs Djokovic clash since 2017

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 RCB-CSK bangalore-chennai Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan-Kagiso Rabada dominate to hand Gujarat 2nd season defeat against Punjab, netizens commend-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS: Dhawan-Rabada dominate to hand Gujarat 2nd season defeat, netizens commend

    Recent Stories

    Rape threats make me cry Urfi Javed opens up about cyber bullying drb

    'Rape threats make me cry' Urfi Javed opens up about cyber-bullying

    Vivo T1 Pro 5G Vivo T1 44W launched Know their specs price and colours gcw

    Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W launched; Know their specs, price and colours

    Bringing the fundamentals of art back into NFT with Phantom Zero-vpn

    Bringing the fundamentals of art back into NFT with Phantom Zero

    Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022: GSEB Class 12 results expected by May end -adt

    Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022: GSEB Class 12 results expected by May end

    Wriddhiman Saha case: BCCI bans journalist Boria Majumdar for 2 years-ayh

    Wriddhiman Saha case: BCCI bans journalist Boria Majumdar for 2 years

    Recent Videos

    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon
    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon