UCL: Klopp hails Liverpool as 'mentality monsters' after eclipsing Villareal to reach final

Liverpool eclipsed Villareal 5-3 in the aggregate to reach the 2021-22 UCL final. While it will be Jurgen Klopp's third final with The Reds, he has hailed his side as 'mentality monsters'.

It was a delight for English giants, Liverpool, as it eclipsed Spanish colossi, Villareal in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) semis. Leading 2-0 after the opening leg at Anfield, The Reds won 3-2 in the second leg at the Estadio de la Cerámica on Tuesday, while it happened to be a 5-3 aggregate win. Meanwhile, Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has hailed his side as 'mentality monsters'.

Rating the win, Klopp said after the success, “Outstanding, massive, it feels like the first one because it’s always so special. I love it, the sound of it the whole night. It feels so special because it was so difficult for us. Before the game, I told the boys I wanted the headlines to be the mentality monsters were in town. I wanted it from the first moment, but the second half was like that. How we came back in the second half was so special. It was a top performance.”

