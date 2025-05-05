Image Credit : Getty

If there is one team that really knows how to take set pieces in this year’s UCL, it is Inter. And no team is more prone to it than FC Barcelona. Two of Inter’s three goals in their last encounter came through corners. Both of them scored by Denzel Dumfries. In the last seven matches in all competitions, Barcelona have conceded five goals through corners. Coach Hansi Flick had rallied his troops to defend set pieces better if they want to have a title shot this year ahead of the first leg. Inter had edged past German side Bayern Munich, Flick’s previous team, in a similar fashion in the quarter finals.