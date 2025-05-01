Image Credit : Getty

Ferdinand took to social media platform X to lavish praise on Yamal, writing: “As a pure football talent I’m going as far as to say I think Lamine Yamal is on another level to any player playing the game in the top 5 leagues in world football. 17yrs old - Truly unbelievable.”

Despite being the youngest player on the pitch, Yamal was central to everything Barcelona did in the final third, delivering a performance of composure, flair and fearlessness.