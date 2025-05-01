- Home
Lamine Yamal delivers a stunning performance against Inter Milan, prompting top pundits to hail the 17-year-old Barcelona star as the best player in the world.
Yamal Shines in Barcelona’s 3-3 Thriller Against Inter Milan
Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal has once again left the football world in awe after his dazzling display against Inter Milan in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday night. The 17-year-old winger scored a stunning solo goal and starred throughout Barcelona’s pulsating 3-3 draw, prompting several top pundits to declare him the best footballer in the world.
Ferdinand: “He’s on another level”
Ferdinand took to social media platform X to lavish praise on Yamal, writing: “As a pure football talent I’m going as far as to say I think Lamine Yamal is on another level to any player playing the game in the top 5 leagues in world football. 17yrs old - Truly unbelievable.”
Despite being the youngest player on the pitch, Yamal was central to everything Barcelona did in the final third, delivering a performance of composure, flair and fearlessness.
As a pure football talent I’m going as far as to say I think Lamine Yamal is on another level to any player playing the game in the top 5 leagues in world football.
17yrs old - Truly unbelievable pic.twitter.com/T0ErTFJPQw
— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) April 30, 2025
“Taking liberties on the biggest stage”
Speaking on TNT Sports’ co-commentary during the match, Ferdinand was continually impressed with Yamal’s impact. After the teenager scored a wonder goal and struck the bar shortly after, the former defender said: “This kid is taking the mick. He is taking liberties on the biggest stage. Every time Barcelona get the chance to open them up, they look to the youngest player in their team.”
Ferdinand continued his admiration post-match, adding: “We were sitting just behind where Yamal was doing his damage and mesmerising the stadium, the amount of times he had the ball and impact the play, every facet was on show and it was beautiful to be here and be a part of.”
CBS Pundits Compare Yamal to Messi
Yamal’s breathtaking performance didn’t go unnoticed by the CBS Sports punditry team either. Jamie Carragher, Thierry Henry, and Micah Richards were left stunned by the 17-year-old’s maturity and quality on the ball.
Carragher compared Yamal to Barcelona icon Lionel Messi, saying: “That was Messi-esque. That was like watching Messi in his heyday. The whole game almost stopping to just see what he was going to do. It was just brilliant.”
CBS also revealed a compelling stat graphic showing both Yamal and Messi registered 55 goal contributions in their first 100 appearances for Barcelona. While Messi had 19 more goals, Yamal was ahead in assists and only one trophy behind his legendary predecessor.
“That was like watching Messi.”
Thierry Henry, @Carra23, and @MicahRichards break down Lamine Yamal’s incredible form after his 100th appearance with Barcelona 🌟 pic.twitter.com/esMETvUfLG
— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 30, 2025
Henry: “Might be better than Ronaldo, Messi, Pele”
Thierry Henry, who played with Messi during his Barcelona stint, suggested Yamal may eventually surpass footballing greats. “One thing that always amazes me in football is you always think there's no way that someone is going to be better, or might be better, or look like they might be better than Ronaldo and Messi, and in my time Pele and Maradona, Zidane, R9 or whatever. And then Lamine Yamal arrives," he said.
“It’s just crazy what he’s doing. It’s just abnormal,” the Arsenal legend added.
Barcelona Keep Final Hopes Alive in Six-Goal Classic
Barcelona’s night started in the worst possible fashion when Marcus Thuram gave Inter the lead inside the opening 30 seconds. A spectacular acrobatic effort from Denzel Dumfries doubled Inter’s lead by the 21st minute, leaving Hansi Flick’s side reeling.
Yamal sparked the comeback with a sensational solo strike before Ferran Torres levelled the score before the break. Dumfries restored Inter’s lead in the second half, but Raphinha's fierce drive, which crashed off the crossbar and deflected in off Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer, ensured the game finished level.
There were concerns prior to kick-off when Yamal appeared to suffer an injury during the warm-up and left the pitch early. However, he was passed fit and went on to produce one of the most talked-about individual performances of the season.
Ballon d’Or Contention Grows
Ferdinand believes Yamal should now be a serious contender for this year’s Ballon d’Or, in what is shaping up to be one of the most open races in recent years.
Mohamed Salah is in contention after helping Liverpool secure their 20th league title, though their early Champions League exit could hurt his chances. PSG forward Ousmane Dembele, who has netted 25 goals in 2025, and Raphinha, who has helped keep Barcelona’s treble hopes alive, are also in the frame.
Yamal missed two months earlier in the season due to injury but has still managed 39 goal contributions in 49 games — and incredibly, he does not turn 18 until July. The 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony will be held on Monday, October 27, 2025, at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.
With Barcelona still in the hunt for major honours and Yamal turning in world-class performances on the biggest stages, the teenager is fast becoming one of the brightest stars football has ever seen.