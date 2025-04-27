Champions League: Top 5 Most Memorable Goals by Inter Milan in Semi-Finals History
A look back at five unforgettable goals scored by Inter Milan in Champions League semi-final history, where class and grit combined to define an era.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Jair da Costa vs. Liverpool (1965)
When Helenio Herrera’s Inter faced Bill Shankly’s Liverpool in ’65, football met steel. In the second leg at the San Siro, Jair’s blistering run and calm finish helped overturn a first-leg deficit. Inter’s 3-0 win, fueled by Jair’s vital strike, became the foundation of their back-to-back European Cups in the '60s.
Dejan Stankovic vs. Barcelona (2010)
While overshadowed by Milito’s winner, Stankovic’s goal earlier in the same 2010 clash set the tone. With Barça still cocky after taking the lead, Stankovic bulldozed through midfield and unleashed a low strike from outside the box that left Victor Valdes flat-footed.
Lautaro Martinez vs. AC Milan (2023)
A Derby with continental stakes and Lautaro rose to the occasion. Already 2-0 up from the first leg, Inter needed one punch to shut the door on AC Milan in the second. Lautaro delivered it with a near-post hammer, threading a tight angle shot past Mike Maignan. It was Inter’s knockout blow, and it sent them to their first final in over a decade.
Alessandro Mazzola vs. Celtic (1972)
Before Messi and Ronaldo turned the Champions League into a shooting gallery, Mazzola was Italy’s technician supreme. In the 1972 semi-final first leg against Celtic, Mazzola’s gliding run and precision finish gave Inter a slim 1-0 win in Glasgow. Though the tie eventually needed penalties to be decided, Mazzola’s goal remains a textbook lesson in timing and composure under pressure.
Diego Milito vs. Barcelona (2010)
There are goals, and then there are turning points. Milito’s header at the San Siro in 2010 falls in the second category. With Inter already leading 2-1 against Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering Barcelona, Milito rose highest to nod home Wesley Sneijder’s teasing cross. It sealed a 3-1 win, giving Inter the cushion they desperately needed before surviving the Nou Camp siege. Milito’s goal was not only a third on the night but it was a gateway to the treble.