There are goals, and then there are turning points. Milito’s header at the San Siro in 2010 falls in the second category. With Inter already leading 2-1 against Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering Barcelona, Milito rose highest to nod home Wesley Sneijder’s teasing cross. It sealed a 3-1 win, giving Inter the cushion they desperately needed before surviving the Nou Camp siege. Milito’s goal was not only a third on the night but it was a gateway to the treble.