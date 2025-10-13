- Home
3 WWE Superstars Who Could Face Cody Rhodes at Survivor Series After His Crown Jewel Loss
Cody Rhodes’ defeat in Perth has opened doors for new rivalries. Here are three possible opponents next.
Aleister Black’s Momentum Could Lead to a Title Shot
Aleister Black picked up a major win over Damian Priest on the final SmackDown before Crown Jewel: Perth. That victory over a former World Heavyweight Champion has positioned The Anti-Hero as a rising contender. With Cody Rhodes now vulnerable after his loss to Seth Rollins, WWE could book a high-stakes match between Black and Rhodes in San Diego. Black’s recent success makes him a legitimate threat to The American Nightmare’s title reign.
Drew McIntyre Could Reignite His Feud With Rhodes
Cody Rhodes previously defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash in Paris 2025. However, that rivalry was paused when Rhodes shifted focus to Seth Rollins. Meanwhile, McIntyre entered a brief feud with Jacob Fatu. The Scottish Warrior is scheduled to face Fatu in a singles match on SmackDown, and a win there could push him back into the title picture. A rematch between McIntyre and Rhodes at Survivor Series would be a natural continuation of their unfinished business.
WarGames Setup Hints at Team Battle Against The Vision
Seth Rollins defeated Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel using underhanded tactics, fueling speculation about a WarGames match at Survivor Series 2025. Fans are buzzing about a possible showdown between The Vision and a team of babyfaces. Rhodes, having just suffered a controversial loss, could join forces with other stars currently feuding with Rollins. This setup would allow WWE to build a multi-man storyline that ties together several ongoing rivalries heading into the Premium Live Event.