Image Credit : Getty

Cody Rhodes previously defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash in Paris 2025. However, that rivalry was paused when Rhodes shifted focus to Seth Rollins. Meanwhile, McIntyre entered a brief feud with Jacob Fatu. The Scottish Warrior is scheduled to face Fatu in a singles match on SmackDown, and a win there could push him back into the title picture. A rematch between McIntyre and Rhodes at Survivor Series would be a natural continuation of their unfinished business.