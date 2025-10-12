Image Credit : Getty

Seth Rollins may have defeated Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel, but the aftermath raised eyebrows. Despite being the leader of The Vision, not a single member of his faction came out to celebrate. Neither Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, nor Paul Heyman acknowledged the win.

Backstage, Heyman had already instructed Reed and Breakker not to interfere in Rollins’ match, telling them to let him fight alone. When asked what would happen if Rollins lost, Heyman cryptically replied that they “know the answer.” That remark hinted at a larger plan in motion.

The cold reception following Rollins’ victory suggests that Heyman could be orchestrating a betrayal. Whether Rollins confronts his allies on RAW or Heyman makes his move first, the tension is undeniable.