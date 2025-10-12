Image Credit : Getty

The Ring General has been missing from WWE programming since dropping the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. With rumors swirling about a potential clash against John Cena in the latter’s farewell match this December, many expected Gunther to make his return at Crown Jewel.

Fans anticipated his music hitting as Cena celebrated his victory over AJ Styles, but the moment never came. The lack of a confrontation left the storyline flat, especially when a face‑off could have added intrigue to Cena’s final run. Instead, the WWE Universe was left waiting for a return that never happened.