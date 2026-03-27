3 WWE Superstars Randy Orton Could Recruit To Build His New Evolution Faction in 2026
Randy Orton has long been linked with reviving Evolution, one of WWE’s most iconic factions. With whispers of a new version emerging, several names stand out as potential recruits who could complement The Viper’s leadership.
Ethan Page
Ethan Page has quickly become a central figure in NXT since signing with WWE. Known for his sharp mic skills and calculated arrogance, Page’s persona aligns perfectly with Orton’s heel character. His presence would give the group credibility across both brands, making him a natural fit for Orton’s new Evolution.
Ricky Saints
Ricky Saints joined WWE early last year and has already captured both the NXT and North American Championships. His charisma and Hollywood-style appeal echo the aura of the original Evolution stable. Saints has often been compared to The Rock, but his ruthless edge makes him unique. Under Orton’s mentorship, Saints could bring the energy and star power that Ric Flair once contributed, updated for a modern audience.
Omos
Every dominant faction needs an enforcer, and Omos fits the role perfectly. The Nigerian Giant remains one of the most imposing figures in WWE. As a free agent, his addition would give Orton unmatched protection, similar to Batista’s role in the original Evolution. Having Omos stand behind Orton would make the group nearly untouchable, completing the faction’s balance of charisma, arrogance, and brute force.
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