Bhopal Wolves have announced their squad for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup, featuring Sanskriti Gupta and Aayushi Shukla. The team will play its first match against Bundelkhand Bulls on June 4.

Bhopal Wolves Announce Squad

Bhopal Wolves have announced the squad for the upcoming edition of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup. Sanskriti Gupta and Aayushi Shukla are some of the prominent names in the lineup. Rupesh Kirar from Bhopal Wolves, which is owned by RK Sports World, showed confidence in the squad and said, "We've put together a team that combines experience, energy and plenty of young talent. The atmosphere in the camp is very positive, and the players are eager to play an attacking and fearless brand of cricket this season. The MPL has become an excellent platform for cricketers to showcase their talent, gain confidence and make a name for themselves."

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Bhopal Wolves will start the tournament against Bundelkhand Bulls on June 4 in the afternoon game at Daly College, according to a press release from MPCA.

MPL 2026: An Expanded Tournament

The new season of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup is all set to kickstart on June 3, with Gwalior Cheetahs locking horns with Ujjain Falcons in the opening match of the men's tournament. The match will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. MPL 2026 will be the biggest edition of the tournament so far, featuring an expanded format with 10 men's teams and five women's franchises. Three new franchises have been added to the men's competition with Malwa Stallions, Ujjain Falcons, and Royal Nimar Eagles joining defending champions Bhopal Leopards, along with Bundelkhand Bulls, Chambal Ghariyals, Gwalior Cheetahs, Indore Pink Panthers, Jabalpur Royal Lions, and Rewa Jaguars.

The women's competition has also grown with the inclusion of Gwalior Shernis and Royal Nimar Eagles. They will compete alongside Bhopal Wolves, Bundelkhand Bulls, and Chambal Ghariyals in the five-team tournament.

Bhopal Wolves Squad

Bhopal Wolves Squad: Sanskriti Gupta, Hanshikha Kirar, Aayushi Shukla, Priyanka Koushal, Tamanna Choudhary, Vaishnavi Vyas, Vanshika Prajapati, Anshula Rao, Janhvi Rajput, Reena Yadav, Rishita Parihar, Kajal, Roshani Kumari, Anjali Patidar, Saanvi Bhawsar. (ANI)