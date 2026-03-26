3 WWE Champions Who Must Lose Their Titles at WrestleMania 42 for Stronger Booking
WrestleMania 42 could reshape WWE’s title scene. From Jade Cargill’s faltering reign to Giulia’s missteps, some champions must drop their belts while others should hold firm to restore balance and credibility.
Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes has been one of WWE’s biggest stars, but his promos and feuds have grown repetitive. Drew McIntyre’s victory over him was refreshing, yet another title swap brought Rhodes back into the spotlight against Randy Orton. With Orton’s heel turn needing justification, Rhodes dropping the WWE Championship would prevent more of the same booking.
Giulia
Giulia’s reign with the WWE Women’s United States Championship has been forgettable. Despite her talent, WWE has failed to book her against notable opponents. Outside of a win over Alexa Bliss, her run has lacked impact. Passing the title to Tiffany Stratton or another rising star would be a better move, while Giulia could thrive in the women’s tag division.
Jade Cargill
Jade Cargill’s run as WWE Women’s Champion has been disastrous. After defeating Tiffany Stratton, she failed to defend the title for nearly 100 days. Her biggest win came against Jordynne Grace, who was new to the main roster. The belt has lost importance under her reign, and Rhea Ripley could be the one to restore relevance by winning it at WrestleMania.
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