Indian athletes added three more gold medals on Saturday at the 22nd Asian U20 Athletics Championships. Gold medalists include Nikhil Chandrashekar (steeplechase), Basant (high jump), and Shahnavaz Khan (long jump), taking India's gold tally to seven.

Indian athletes added three more gold medals to their tally on the penultimate day of the 22nd Asian U20 Athletics Championships in Hong Kong on Saturday. Nikhil Chandrashekar (3000m steeplechase), Basant (high jump) and Shahnavaz Khan (long jump) took the Indian gold medal tally to seven.

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India won four gold medals on Friday.

Saturday's Gold Medal Winners

Nikhil Chandrashekar sprinted home to victory in the men's 3000m steeplechase. His winning time of 9:25.44 seconds was a personal best, according to an AFI press release.

Shahnavaz Khan added a second gold medal as he dominated the men's long jump. His best jump of the day was 7.84m. Compatriot Jithin Arjunan Raman Chandrasekaran won silver with a jump of 7.66m.

India's third gold on Saturday came through Basant in the men's high jump. He cleared 2.20m.

Other Indian Performances

Aarti added bronze to the medal tally. She finished third in the women's 200m with a time of 24.12 seconds, a personal best. Bhumika Sanjay Nehate finished a close fourth with a time of 24.13 secs.

In the women's javelin throw, India's Poonam finished eighth with a throw of 46.55m.

Medal Tally Standings

China is leading the medal tally with ten gold medals. India, with seven golds, is second on the table.