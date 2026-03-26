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4 WWE Superstars Brock Lesnar Should Face Again Before Calling Time on His Legendary Career
Brock Lesnar’s retirement looms, but before he exits WWE, four rivals deserve another showdown. From Seth Rollins to Roman Reigns, these rematches could define The Beast’s final chapter in the ring.
Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar share a dramatic history. At WrestleMania 35, Rollins defeated Lesnar to win the Universal Championship, though the victory came after a low blow. Lesnar later put Rollins over clean at SummerSlam despite Rollins being injured. Fans have long wanted another clash, and before Lesnar retires, this rivalry deserves a proper conclusion.
Finn Balor
Lesnar and Finn Balor met at the 2019 Royal Rumble, with The Beast Incarnate forcing Balor to submit via the Kimura Lock. Reports suggested Lesnar personally requested to work with The Prince, highlighting his respect for Balor’s talent. Once Balor finishes his current storyline with The Judgment Day, a rematch could give him the career‑defining win he needs to regain momentum.
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have been bitter rivals for over a decade. Their feud has produced multiple WrestleMania main events and remains one of WWE’s most iconic modern rivalries. Every encounter between the two has delivered high drama, and another showdown before Lesnar retires would be fitting. Reigns versus Lesnar has always been box office, and one last battle could cement their legacy.
Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre famously eliminated Lesnar from the 2020 Royal Rumble and later pinned him at WrestleMania 36 to capture his first WWE Championship. That bout, however, took place without a live audience due to the pandemic. A rematch in front of fans would allow McIntyre and Lesnar to revisit their rivalry properly, giving closure to one of the most memorable WrestleMania moments.
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