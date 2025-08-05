Image Credit : Getty

Jade Cargill winning the Queen of the Ring made it seem like WWE had found their next top female star. But her SummerSlam match exposed how unready she still is. From her entrance to the final bell, the spark was missing. The crowd wasn’t into it, and neither were many watching at home.

The fight against Tiffany Stratton was clunky. And while both women are outstanding athletes, they lacked rhythm and storytelling. The chemistry was off. Stratton herself is still developing, and putting her in charge of carrying someone even greener didn't do either of them any favors.

Cargill’s inexperience was visible, and it seems Triple H noticed too. She didn’t win the title. Rightfully so. She has time to grow, but this match didn’t help her standing with fans. Even her babyface character fell flat. The boos are louder now, and WWE needs to go back to the drawing board with her.