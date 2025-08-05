3 WWE SummerSlam Matches That Failed To Deliver Despite All The Hype And Opportunity
SummerSlam promised fireworks, but not every match lived up to it. Here’s what really flopped.
Jade Cargill’s Title Shot Was Premature
Jade Cargill winning the Queen of the Ring made it seem like WWE had found their next top female star. But her SummerSlam match exposed how unready she still is. From her entrance to the final bell, the spark was missing. The crowd wasn’t into it, and neither were many watching at home.
The fight against Tiffany Stratton was clunky. And while both women are outstanding athletes, they lacked rhythm and storytelling. The chemistry was off. Stratton herself is still developing, and putting her in charge of carrying someone even greener didn't do either of them any favors.
Cargill’s inexperience was visible, and it seems Triple H noticed too. She didn’t win the title. Rightfully so. She has time to grow, but this match didn’t help her standing with fans. Even her babyface character fell flat. The boos are louder now, and WWE needs to go back to the drawing board with her.
Karrion Kross Flopped Despite A Huge Opportunity
Karrion Kross had everything to prove at SummerSlam. Rumors about his contract status were swirling, and WWE still gave him a big-time match against Sami Zayn. But this was supposed to be a turning point, not just another mid-match filler. Instead, it confirmed what many feared, that he’s not cutting it in the ring.
Zayn is known for making his opponents look great. If anyone could help Kross shine, it was him. Yet the match was sluggish. Nothing about it screamed “must-watch.” The energy was low, and the crowd didn’t even care.
There’s always been potential in Kross’ character. The entrance, the vibe, the aura: it’s all there. But when the bell rings, it just doesn’t translate. His WWE SummerSlam performance may have been his final shot to stay relevant. Judging by the lackluster match, and Triple H’s reported lack of interest, the clock might really be ticking.
Becky Lynch vs Lyra Valkyria Fell Apart
On paper, this match should’ve been great. The feud had been electric, and Lyra Valkyria had earned her place. But something just didn’t click at SummerSlam. The match never got off the ground. The crowd was drained after the TLC chaos, and the fight was placed awkwardly on the card.
What followed was an overly produced, flat affair. Even though it was No DQ, the violence lacked weight. Previous matches between the two had ended with sneaky roll-ups, but fans expected this one to be the final, definitive clash. Instead, it was just more mess with more interference, more confusion.
The finish was a disaster. Bayley’s accidental interference cost Valkyria the match, and her future title shots. The ending felt forced and unnecessary. Lyra should’ve won here. Instead, she lost everything, including her momentum, her shot, and maybe even her alignment. A heel turn seems inevitable now, but that wasn’t the right way to set it up.