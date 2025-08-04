Image Credit : Getty

Brock Lesnar’s brutal F5 to John Cena after his WWE return was no coincidence. The two have a long and lopsided history, with The Beast dominating their singles battles. Out of 18 encounters, Lesnar has beaten Cena 16 times.

With retirement looming, Cena could see this as one last chance to finally conquer Lesnar, and possibly end the feud on his terms.