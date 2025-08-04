5 Iconic WWE Superstars John Cena Could Face Before Hanging Up His Boots for Good
John Cena’s farewell tour is heating up. These five potential opponents could define his final chapter.
Will Cena Get Revenge On Lesnar?
Brock Lesnar’s brutal F5 to John Cena after his WWE return was no coincidence. The two have a long and lopsided history, with The Beast dominating their singles battles. Out of 18 encounters, Lesnar has beaten Cena 16 times.
With retirement looming, Cena could see this as one last chance to finally conquer Lesnar, and possibly end the feud on his terms.
AJ Styles Could Reignite Their Rivalry
AJ Styles and John Cena haven’t crossed paths during this retirement tour, but they should. These two have had unforgettable matches in the past, and Cena has gotten the better of The Phenomenal One in most of them.
With 18 wins out of their 21 meetings, Cena leads the tally. But fans still want one last classic showdown between the icons.
Gunther May Be Cena’s Final Stop
Reports suggest that Cena’s last match could take place on December 13, 2025, against none other than Gunther.
The Austrian powerhouse is one of WWE’s best technical wrestlers right now and has received praise from legends like The Undertaker.
If the rumors are true, this could be Cena’s toughest test, and a true passing of the torch moment.
Seth Rollins Might Be A Surprise Foe
With Seth Rollins winning the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam, Cena could find a reason to step into the title picture.
There’s even potential for a Triple Threat if CM Punk joins the mix. Punk’s hatred for Rollins is well documented, and he may support Cena just to spite The Visionary.
Imagine Cena chasing gold one final time with the help of an old rival.
The Rock Could Settle The Score
The Rock and John Cena are one win each in their historic rivalry. While Cena hugged Cody Rhodes, The Rock may see that as a betrayal, especially with his current heel persona.
Tension between Cena and his “corporate boss” could erupt, setting up one last blockbuster battle. Survivor Series: WarGames in November might just be the perfect stage for it.